Man critically injured after shooting outside Richmond restaurant, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a restaurant and bar in Richmond's Fan neighborhood early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 2100 block of West Main Street for a report of a shooting, according to those sources. It happened outside the Sidewalk Cafe.

The man, who was shot in the chest, according to sources, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Richmond Police for more information and will update this story when we hear back.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
