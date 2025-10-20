New Richmond restaurant Thai Boat highlights Thai soups, cocktails

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the first time since before the pandemic, the restaurant space at 2301 W. Main St. is open for business. Thai Boat opened earlier this month in the former Pik Nik space at the corner of South Addison and West Main streets in the Fan. The new restaurant is the latest from the Kiatsuranon family, who also own My Noodle & Bar, Mom’s Siam, YaYa’s Cookbook and MPM Tiki Bar. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.