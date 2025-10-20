Two former Richmond Montessori teachers given deferred dispositions after toddler wandered into traffic

RICHMOND, Va. — Two former Richmond Montessori School teachers were found guilty for their roles in an incident where a 2-and-a-half-year-old child walked off the school's property and into traffic on a busy road.

Court records show both women received deferred dispositions from a judge. This means the guilty finding will be dismissed after a period of time if they stay out of trouble and complete any court-ordered requirements.

The misdemeanor charges stemmed from an incident on Nov. 22, 2024, where the toddler wandered off the West End campus and into oncoming traffic on Parham Road in Henrico County.

The story first came to light after the driver who rescued the boy shared video of what happened.

CBS 6 began investigating the incident on November 23. The teachers were suspended two days later and by Nov. 26, were no longer employed at Richmond Montessori.

Charges against both teachers were filed in May.

