Teachers watching toddler that ran into Parham Road no longer employed at Richmond Montessori School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The two Richmond Montessori School teachers responsible for a toddler running into Parham Road Friday morning are no longer employed at the school, according to the school's Director of Marketing and Communications Emily Charreun.

Charreun confirmed the school’s internal investigation into what happened is complete, but the results of that investigation are internal.

“We are now turning to our safety audit to ensure this cannot happen again,” Charreun said.

We asked Charreun what the investigation found in terms of how the child was able to leave their teachers and access the road, but she did not respond to that question.

She also did not answer when and how the administration of the school learned about the incident.

Tre Waddy was driving on Parham Road that morning when he saw a toddler running down the side of the road.

Father rescues toddler running along busy Henrico road: 'Someone needs to be held responsible'

He jumped out and saved the child when they started running into traffic.

He said after he brought the child to safety, he walked onto the campus of Richmond Montessori School and spoke to one of the child’s teachers.

Waddy’s dash camera captured what happened.

I was like, 'I literally scooped him off the road, not the grass, on the road,'" Waddy said. "I don’t know what I would expect the reaction to be, but it wasn’t that."

Waddy worried that the school might not tell the child’s parents or the school community about what happened.

"Sometimes, you just gotta live in the real world, and if all the parties are safe and everything is accounted for, why tell? It sucks to think that way,” Waddy said.

So, he shared the video with our Jon Burkett, who covered the incident on Saturday night for the 11 p.m. news.

One hour later, the Interim Head of the School, Kimberly Waite, sent a message to the school community saying a toddler departed his teachers while walking outdoors on Friday and ran into Parham Road.

We requested an interview with Waite, but she declined. When we asked a spokesperson for the school if school administrators learned about the incident from our story, or from staff members watching the child on Friday, they said the school is focused on gathering the facts and would need to refer us back to their media statement.

