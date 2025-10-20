Richmond leaders celebrate Diamond District partnership as CarMax Park construction continues

RICHMOND, Va. — Monday, community leaders celebrated bringing together the partners behind Richmond's future Diamond District as construction continues on the new home for the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Representatives from the City of Richmond, VCU and Navigators Baseball, LLC, which owns the Flying Squirrels, met for a ceremonial signing.

"Together, we're focused on creating opportunity, whether it be for jobs, housing, recreation, all in support of one single very simple outcome. And that's a more connected community where all Richmonders have a place," Chief Administrative Officer Odie Donald II said.

The Diamond District will transform 67 acres of land in Richmond into a sports and entertainment destination, which officials hope will ensure the long-term sustainability of CarMax Park.

CarMax Park will serve as home to both the Flying Squirrels and the VCU baseball team.

