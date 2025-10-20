Reba and GeNienne surprise breast cancer survivors with gifts at Making Strides walk

RICHMOND, Va. — A day of hope, inspiration and powerful stories at the Making Strides of Central Virginia event on Saturday in Monroe Park. Organizers said roughly 10,000 walkers showed up and more than $325,000 has been raised so far in the fight against breast cancer. In this month's CBS 6 Gives and with the help from our friends at The Virginia Credit Union, anchors Reba Hollingsworth and GeNienne Samuels were on a mission to shower some breast cancer survivors with a little love.

"I am out here to motivate others, to share awareness, to tell them, 'Go out there and get those mammograms,' yes, early detection saves lives," a first survivor on the route said. She shared that she's been a survivor for four years with no evidence of disease.

A second survivor shared that she's been cancer free for 11 years.

"The first two years I wasn't able to walk," she said, adding that it felt great to be walking for the Making Strides event.

The third survivor walked the route down Monument Avenue with her family of supporters. She was diagnosed two years ago when she was 40 years old.

Another woman at the Making Strides event shared that she's battling breast cancer right now.

"For me, I'm in the middle of my fight. I have surgery on Friday," she said.

"We are praying for you. We just wanted to bless you a little something, just for being out here," Reba said while handing her a gift card.

Another survivor told Reba and GeNienne that she participates in the walk in solidarity with other women with breast cancer.

"It means that God gave me another chance at life, and I have to keep walking, because I got to walk for my sisters that are either going through, have made it through, or have passed," she said.

Reba and GeNeinne surprised another survivor who was diagnosed four years ago.

"It feels amazing. Feels great to be able to walk all of this and not be so tired this time," she said.

"I was looking at your husband's shirt, it says, 'Proud husband of a warrior,'" Reba said. Her husband got emotional when asked what it means to be at the Making Strides Walk.

"I'm just proud of her," he said.

The Making Strides campaign is not over. You can still donate to the cause by clicking here.

