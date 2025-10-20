Why Richmond’s new Elections Director made changes after taking over the office before Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. — David Levine became Richmond’s new director of elections in July and said he hopes the changes he's made to the office will rebuild trust with staff and voters ahead of Election Day.

"One of the biggest forms of currency in this business is trust. Trust with the team, trust with the community, and trust with reporters, right?” Levine said.

After speaking with staff, he said he learned the unexpected departure of the director and deputy director left employees frazzled.

In September, 283 voters received incorrect ballots containing the wrong House of Delegates race and a precinct chief was replaced after ballot irregularities on Election Day last November.

Levine credited the Electoral Board and longtime employees Adrienne Davis and Acting Deputy Director Tina Crump for helping him pinpoint areas of improvement.

“We are making continuous improvements and strides. We are making the voting process even more potentially accessible and more secure. We are making the process more transparent, and that as a result of those things, that we are providing greater confidence,” Levine said.

Elections Services and Operations Manager Cassandra Harris, Communications and Outreach Coordinator Nicole Hicks, and Facilities Coordinator Fawn Goode started their roles last week. Each brings years of local and statewide experience to the Laburnum Avenue registrar's office.

"We needed to bring in some folks to help us. Bringing on the election services and operations manager to oversee election administration was really important,” Levine said. “But I didn't come into a bare cupboard. I think that's really important."

The office added mock election training so poll workers who were having difficulty with certain processes and procedures received more hands-on training.

Levine returns to Richmond after serving as an election management advisor in Washington D.C. He served as deputy director in Richmond's registrar's office from 2012 to 2014.

He previously served as Director of Elections for Ada County, Idaho (which includes Boise and its nearby areas) from 2017 to 2019.

"Democracy is not something that can be taken for granted. Many parts of the world don't have it, and obviously we're at a really critical inflection point even here in this country," Levine said.

