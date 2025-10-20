🎤 John Mulaney is coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Award-winning comedian John Mulaney will bring his stand-up tour to Richmond next year, with a performance scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Altria Theater.

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, October 22 at 10 a.m., with general on-sale starting Friday, October 24.

The Richmond show is part of Mulaney's extensive 2026 tour, which includes 25 stops across the United States and Canada. The tour kicks off January 9 in Minneapolis and concludes with a special performance at Chicago's Wrigley Field on July 11.

Other notable venues on the tour include Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on April 15, and several theater stops throughout the winter and spring months.

The tour will make two Virginia stops, with Mulaney performing at Norfolk's Chrysler Hall on March 12, just three days before the Richmond show.

Here's a look at all the recently-announced John Mulaney tour stops:

Fri Jan 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Fri Jan 16 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Sat Jan 17 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Fri Jan 23 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

Fri Jan 30 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Fri Feb 13 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

Sat Feb 14 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center Theatre

Thu Feb 19 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

Fri Feb 20 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts

Fri Feb 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Sun Mar 1 – Muncie, IN – Emens Auditorium at Ball State University

Fri Mar 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre*

Sat Mar 7 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Events Center

Thu Mar 12 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

Fri Mar 13 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore

Sun Mar 15 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

Fri Mar 20 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

Sat Mar 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

Fri Mar 27 – Providence, RI – PPAC*^

Sat Mar 28 – Montreal, QC – Theatre St-Denis

Tue Mar 31 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall

Wed Apr 1 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place

Thu Apr 2 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Wed Apr 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 11 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

