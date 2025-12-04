Update on Friday's snowfall in Virginia

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s by afternoon.

Light snow continues to appear likely Friday morning. While most of the precipitation will be light snow, the snow could transition to freezing drizzle before ending.

Total liquid equivalent looks to be around 0.10" to 0.25", so snowfall totals in most areas will fall in the 1 to 3 inch range.

The surface air temp will struggle to get to 32 degrees throughout the day.

Cold and dry weather is expected for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Saturday morning, with cool and dry weather continuing into Sunday.

There is still the possibility of a wintry mix Monday, followed by cold and dry weather through the middle of next week.

