Sunny Saturday, muggy Sunday with showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some patches of fog around this morning. Temperatures are in the 60s away from the coast.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs 85-90 for most areas, but it will be a little cooler near the coast. A little haze is possible.

Tonight will turn a little more humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tropical Depression Three formed late yesterday, and is located around 160 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Chantal today.

The forecast track will bring it onshore tonight east of Charleston. It will move through South Carolina on Sunday, and eastern North Carolina Sunday night into Monday.

The moisture from this system will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to our region Sunday afternoon, with higher chances of rain across far southern Virginia. Highs Sunday will be in the 80s to around 90, and it will be muggy.

Chantal will weaken to a tropical depression, or just an area of low pressure, and it tracks into southeastern Virginia on Monday. This will keep some scattered showers and storms around, with the highest chance in southeastern Virginia.

Heavier rain will impact Charleston, South Carolina, over to Wilmington, North Carolina. Occasional rain will continue into eastern North Carolina, over to the Outer Banks. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

It will stay muggy the rest of the week with scattered storms possible each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

