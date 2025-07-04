Wait til you see how many quarter-pounder hot dogs Richmond champion devoured to win 'Golden Glizzy'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond has a new competitive eating champion after Parlay Bar & Lounge in Scott's Addition hosted its second annual hot dog eating competition on the Fourth of July.

Paul "McNasty" Tran claimed victory by consuming nine quarter-pound hot dogs in the 10-minute contest, earning himself $500 and a trophy called the "Golden Glizzy."

The competition welcomed both experienced eaters and newcomers to test their stomach capacity. Thirteen contestants participated in the event, following simple rules: eat as many hot dogs and buns as possible in 10 minutes using only your hands.

When asked about his eating strategy, Tran described his approach.

"I'm just here for a good time," he said.

