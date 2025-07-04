Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wait til you see how many quarter-pounder hot dogs Richmond champion devoured to win 'Golden Glizzy'

Paul McNasty' Tran takes home $500 and the 'Golden Glizzy' trophy at Parlay Bar & Lounge's second annual eating contest
WTVR Scott's Addition Hot Dog Contest
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond has a new competitive eating champion after Parlay Bar & Lounge in Scott's Addition hosted its second annual hot dog eating competition on the Fourth of July.

Paul "McNasty" Tran claimed victory by consuming nine quarter-pound hot dogs in the 10-minute contest, earning himself $500 and a trophy called the "Golden Glizzy."

The competition welcomed both experienced eaters and newcomers to test their stomach capacity. Thirteen contestants participated in the event, following simple rules: eat as many hot dogs and buns as possible in 10 minutes using only your hands.

When asked about his eating strategy, Tran described his approach.

"I'm just here for a good time," he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

