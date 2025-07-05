King Arthur: 50 years after conquering Wimbledon, Ashe's legacy remains strong in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Fifty years ago today, one of Richmond’s most famous sons made history, some 3,700 miles from his hometown.

On July 5, 1975, Arthur Ashe became the king of All England, conquering his rival Jimmy Connors to win the Wimbledon championship.

It is something no Black men's player had ever done before.

"Considering the time and the history at that time and what was going on, it's a pretty phenomenal thing," said David Harris Jr., Ashe's nephew. "To see that, you know, you came from humble roots and beginnings to reach the pinnacle, it's a wonderful feat."

It may be the highlight of a career that was filled with victories and accolades. Ashe was twice ranked the world's top men's player, and he was the first Black man inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

But Harris says his uncle's foremost achievement was advocating for the oppressed and underserved, and also the work he did to make the game he loved more accessible to all... especially children.

"I encourage anybody to learn as early as possible, because when you get older, you're gonna be frustrated," said Harris. "It's not the easiest sport to learn in a hurry. But it's still fun."

It is one of the reasons the Richmond Tennis Association operates the Rising Stars Tennis Academy, which provides free lessons to kids of all ages.

One of the places they get to train is Byrd Park, which Ashe and other Black players were once banned from using. But those courts, overlooked by Arthur Ashe Boulevard, are now open to everyone.

"I think that's what Arthur Ashe would have wanted," said James Skinner, coach of the Rising Stars. "I think his whole concept was that it's not an elite sport. It's not a sport for one race or people, it's a sport for everyone, everyone can enjoy. And I think his effort was to bring this country together on many levels, but he used tennis as his vehicle. And we're thankful and grateful for him that he's done that."

Harris too works tirelessly to grow the game in the Richmond area. He is the organizer of the Tennis Under the Lights summer series, which will celebrate Ashe's Wimbledon victory, and what would have been his 82nd birthday, during a July 10 event at Battery Park.

He's also trying to gather the support to build an indoor tennis facility in Richmond.

"That's one of my dreams and goals," said Harris. "So that we can keep the kids here, so they can train here and become a world-class space in the Mid-Atlantic that can train kids and send them off to college, give them the opportunity to become true citizens of the world."

