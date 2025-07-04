Remembering Virginia's Uncle Sam: Veteran's lifelong mission to share American flags with thousands

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story first aired in March 2017 when Tommy Sammons was 91 years old.

RICHMOND, Va. — Tommy Sammons, a Richmond native who passed away at the age of 91 in September 2022, lived a life dedicated to celebrating and sharing American patriotism through flags.

From an early age, Sammons developed a love for bluegrass music, playing instruments from spoons to harmonicas. But it was his devotion to the American flag that truly defined him.

"I love life. It is better than what comes in second," Sammons said in 2017.

The Navy veteran's home was a shrine to Old Glory, with flags decorating both inside and outside. His minivan was always stocked with flags of various sizes, ready to be given away to strangers who might need a patriotic boost.

WTVR

"I just enjoy the freedom it allows me," Sammons said.

When asked how many flags he had given away over the years, Sammons couldn't provide a number.

"I can't count that high. I swear. I have no idea," he said.

His backyard shed and garage were filled with star-spangled items, suggesting he had cornered the market on patriotic memorabilia.

Sammons' deep respect for the flag began during his military service. At 19, he joined the Navy during the Korean War.

"I told my mom I was joining the Navy, so I went downtown and got sworn in," he recalled.

WTVR

During his service, Sammons worked with a helicopter crew conducting search and rescue missions, where his patriotism continued to grow.

His wife Barbara supported his passion, understanding exactly what her husband wanted for gifts.

"Don't buy him anything that is not red, white, and blue. Because he is not going to wear it," she said.

According to Barbara, her husband's flag obsession began about 30 years ago when someone gave him a flag-themed jacket.

"And it grew. And it grew. And it grew from there," she said.

She admired her husband's unwavering dedication to patriotism.

"I have seen with my own eyes how he has touched people," Barbara said.

WTVR

The father of three was a familiar sight at parades and memorial services honoring veterans. Dressed in patriotic attire that rivaled Uncle Sam, Sammons was deeply troubled by any disrespect shown to the American flag.

"They ought to be ashamed of themselves," he said of those who desecrated the flag. "They just don't know."

Part of Sammons' patriotic fervor stemmed from personal loss. He held tight to memories of his childhood friend Leslie Turner, who never returned from World War II.

"Just a young man who didn't get a chance to enjoy life. But it had to be done," he said. "He got wounded and was put on a Jeep. That Jeep hit a mine and that is what killed him."

Even as his health declined, Sammons remained committed to his patriotic mission.

"If there comes a point where my health isn't good and I can't do it. I'm still going to do it. I am not going to quit," he said.

Watch Greg McQuade's stories on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. If you know someone Greg should profile, email him at greg.mcquade@wtvr.com.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.