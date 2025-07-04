Nearly 90 people become U.S. citizens in special July 4th naturalization ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. — While many celebrated America's 249th birthday with fireworks and barbecues, almost 90 people representing 32 countries marked the occasion by officially becoming U.S. citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on July 4th.

The ceremony featured applause rather than fireworks as these new Americans completed their citizenship journey.

"You worked hard," Judge Roger L. Gregory told the new citizens during the ceremony.

Judge Gregory encouraged the new citizens to embrace their achievement fully: "He who bends to himself for joy does the winged life destroy, but he who kisses joy as it flies lives in eternity's sunrise. That's what I want your citizenship to be. To live in eternity's sunrise."

Jose Lovo was among those celebrating this milestone, sharing the moment with his wife Amber.

"I feel great, I feel awesome," Lovo said. "I got my certificate here and it's an honor to be able to have done this in this moment."

The journey to citizenship required significant preparation and dedication from the couple.

"A lot of work, a lot of stress, a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of studying. I know more about the United States now," Amber Love, Jose's wife, said. "We've learned a lot and come through a lot so this is a big time for us. A big moment."

Edwin Gutierrez, also born in El Salvador, completed a nearly decade-long process to become a citizen.

"I came here when I was 10 and now I'm 25 so I've spent most of my teenage, adulthood here," Gutierrez said.

Despite his new citizenship, Gutierrez maintains a connection to his heritage while embracing his new status.

"I'll never forget my roots, but this is my home now," he said.

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture serves as more than just a venue for naturalization ceremonies. It also offers resources for those preparing for citizenship.

"Anyone who's in the naturalization process can come and take that class, it's Thursday evenings, 6:30 to 8, and they would get a chance to study the 100 questions that are part of the citizenship test and make connections between Virginia history and what they're learning," said Joni Albrecht, Senior Director of Civics Initiatives at the museum.

For new citizens like Lovo, the preparation was challenging but worthwhile.

"I think that was the hardest part, just getting ready for it," Lovo said. "Now I can try and help my family in any way I can."

