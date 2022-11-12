Watch Now
Man killed in Northside shooting, police say

Posted at 8:29 AM, Nov 12, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man had died after he was shot on Richmond's Northside Friday night, according to authorities.

Lt. Warren Andorfer with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road for a report of a shooting just before 11:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Andorfer said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Andorfer said the man later died of his injuries.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

