Police identify man killed on I-95 Christmas night in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man killed Christmas night on Interstate 95 in Richmond as 25-year-old Cornell West.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a pedestrian was in the northbound lanes, where he was struck by a tow truck," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said about the crash.

West, of Richmond, was killed at about 9 p.m. at the 75.8-mile marker near the Interstate 95/Interstate 64 split in downtown Richmond.

The driver of the tow truck remained on scene and has cooperated fully with the investigation, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

