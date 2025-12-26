Richmond's 5-cent plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond shoppers will start paying a 5-cent tax on plastic bags beginning in 2026, following City Council's approval of the environmental initiative in June.

The fee will appear on receipts when shopping at grocery stores, convenience stores and drug stores throughout the city. Stores will keep one cent from each bag, while the city collects the remaining four cents.

The city expects to raise approximately $400,000 in the first year from the plastic bag tax. Officials plan to use that revenue to fund clean-up projects, education, and anti-pollution efforts. Some funds will also help provide reusable bags to lower-income residents.

The policy targets Richmond's distribution of 8 million plastic bags per year, aiming to reduce plastic waste in landfills while generating revenue for environmental programs.

Laura Thomas, Director of the Office of Sustainability, previously addressed implementation concerns, noting the city would work directly with convenience stores throughout the community as they would be most impacted by the change.

Richmond residents have expressed mixed reactions to the tax. Some shoppers worry about the added expense, while others who already use reusable bags see environmental benefits.

"They just go in the trash anyway; they're always floating around," said Callan Boytko, who supports the measure as a gentle reminder for people to bring their own bags.

