Propane shortage leaves Central Virginia families 'held hostage' without heat for weeks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Dozens of families across the Richmond region are going without heat, hot water and cooking gas as propane companies struggle with delivery backlogs during the coldest stretch of the year.

Residents in Chesterfield County's Summer Lake neighborhood and other areas say they've waited weeks or even months for propane refills from Suburban Propane and other suppliers, leaving them to bundle up inside their own homes as temperatures plummet.

"We are held hostage here in Summer Lake," said Glenda Hege, who, along with her husband Don, has been waiting for a propane delivery since Dec. 23.

The Heges watched their tank levels drop dangerously low over more than five weeks of waiting.

"You're just watching every day, 4%, 3%, 2%. I'm at zero," Hege said.

Their neighbors are facing similar struggles, with some families turning down thermostats to 60 degrees and wearing coats inside their homes to conserve what little propane remains.

"People are doing everything they can," Hege said. "I got my temperature down to 60 degrees here. I've got a hat and a coat on, living in my home. Because they cannot get Suburban to come and fill their tank."

Suburban Propane acknowledged the delivery delays in a statement, attributing them to significantly increased demand during the extended cold weather.

"Cold weather significantly increases propane demand, particularly during extended periods of extreme temperatures like we are currently experiencing," said Nandini Sankara, vice president of marketing, brand strategy and spokesperson at Suburban Propane.

Sankara said customers rely on propane for essential needs, including heating, hot water, cooking and backup power, and the company has seen sustained, elevated demand across the region.

"This winter has brought severe arctic conditions to many parts of the country," Sankara said. "Throughout this challenging period, our top priority remains the safety of our employees and customers, along with the reliable delivery of propane to the communities we serve."

The company said its teams have been working extended hours and adjusting delivery schedules to meet increased demand while maintaining a strong fuel supply.

"We encourage customers to monitor tank levels and contact their local service center with any concerns so we can assist as quickly as possible," Sankara said.

While waiting for deliveries, Summer Lake residents have stepped up to help each other through the shortage.

When the Heges finally received their delivery, they chose to share their propane allocation with neighbors in need.

"The day that the individual came to fill our tank, they wanted to fill it all the way to the top, and I said, 'Don't do that,'" Hege said. "I said, 'Only give us a small amount. Share it with our neighbor.' I also said, 'Go around and fill anyone else's tank who's down to zero."

Homeowners facing propane emergencies have options they may not know about. A bipartisan bill passed in 2023 allows any propane company to legally fill a customer's tank in an emergency, even if it's not their regular provider.

The law gives homeowners the right to seek emergency propane service from any licensed supplier when their regular company cannot meet demand.

