Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
30  WX Alerts 10  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Arctic blast can't stop National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in Richmond

Gelati Celesti offers three breakfast-inspired flavors and free donuts despite winter weather
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026
Gelati Celesti
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Bitter cold temperatures and strong wind gusts couldn't stop dedicated folks from celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Gelati Celesti.

The locally-owned chain opened its doors at 9 a.m. Saturday, allowing customers to trade their bowls of cereal for bowls of ice cream despite the frigid weather conditions.

In honor of the holiday, Gelati Celesti offered three limited-edition, breakfast-inspired flavors: Cereal Milk, Roast Rider Espresso and B-Side Bakehouse's Pear Almond Pastry.

The shops also offered free donuts with any ice cream purchase to celebrate the occasion. Gelati Celesti gave out around 1,000 donuts company-wide throughout the day.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone