Arctic blast can't stop National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Bitter cold temperatures and strong wind gusts couldn't stop dedicated folks from celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Gelati Celesti.

The locally-owned chain opened its doors at 9 a.m. Saturday, allowing customers to trade their bowls of cereal for bowls of ice cream despite the frigid weather conditions.

In honor of the holiday, Gelati Celesti offered three limited-edition, breakfast-inspired flavors: Cereal Milk, Roast Rider Espresso and B-Side Bakehouse's Pear Almond Pastry.

The shops also offered free donuts with any ice cream purchase to celebrate the occasion. Gelati Celesti gave out around 1,000 donuts company-wide throughout the day.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.