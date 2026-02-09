Remembering King Salim Khalfani: Civil rights activist, former executive director of Virginia NAACP has died

RICHMOND, Va. — King Salim Khalfani, civil rights activist and former executive director of the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP, has died.

Per the Richmond Free Press, Khalfani joined the state NAACP in 1990 as director of branch and field activities. He became executive director in 1998.

Khalfani graduated from Virginia Union University and began his career with the Richmond Peace Education Center. The Richmond Free Press reports he was among the early staff advocates for Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

Richmond NAACP president James "JJ" Minor issued a statement Monday, remembering Khalfani for his passion and dedication to "everything he did."

"King Salim Khalfani paved the way for a lot of leaders and many individuals throughout the Commonwealth," Minor wrote. "His legacy will forever be imprinted in the sands of time. A true soldier that was always on the front line."

Khalfani's cause of death has not been released.

