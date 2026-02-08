Man wanted in Lunenburg shooting is driving black Camry, deputies say

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A manhunt is underway for a suspected gunman after a shooting victim drove themselves to a Kenbridge fire station Sunday afternoon.

Multiple agencies were called to the Kenbridge Station 7 just after 2:40 p.m. after a person shot at a home drove themselves to the firehouse for help, according to officials with the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was treated and medflighted to an area hospital, according to deputies. There has been no word on their condition.

Deputies are looking for Charles Aaron Stokes in connection with the incident. He is believed to be driving a 2025 black Toyota Camry with Virginia license plates: TGB-5260.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Deputies said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime or Stokes' whereabouts is urged to call the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office at 434-696-4452.

"If you have an emergency or believe you see someone connected to this incident, dial 911," officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.