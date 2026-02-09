Pour out some milk. Red Eye Cookie Co. closes after 12 years in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. — Red Eye Cookie Co., the late-night bakery that brought fresh cookies, milk and coffee directly to Richmond doorsteps, has closed after more than a decade in business.

“Friday marked our final day open,” the company said in a Feb. 7 social media post. “We started Red Eye 12 years ago to spread happiness through cookies. And while bittersweet, we’re ready to move on to our next chapter.”

The post thanked customers and staff for what it called “the ride of a lifetime” and offered a parting wish for “everyone to treat yourselves and each other, and be excellent to each other.”

Red Eye opened in March 2014 along W. Grace Street as a delivery service catering to late-night cravings.

On its first night in business, demand was so strong that the company temporarily stopped taking orders after selling out of nearly all its sweets.

In December 2014, Richmond BizSense reported that national chain Insomnia Cookies planned to open across the street from Red Eye in January 2015, introducing direct competition in the city’s late-night cookie market.

Red Eye Cookie Co. has not yet responded to questions about the reason for its closure. But as news of Red Eye's demise spread, so to did memories and stories from fans.

"I'll forever stand on how Red Eye had the best Snickerdoodle cookies. I'm sad at this news. Thank you for making great memories for VCU students and citizens in Richmond, Virginia," Jay Guevara posted on Facebook.

"I remember living in Richmond in 2014 and trying Red Eye for the first time and instantly being hooked,"

Teeona N'dea said. "Wish you guys the best in your next endeavor."

"I’m heartbroken," Gillian Agyemang said. This spot was my jam as a VCU student. My nephew goes to VCU now and brought me some Red Eye a few months ago and it was so good. I'll never forget all those times I was pressed for these cookies.. thanks for everything and you’ll be missed. Let us know how we can support you in your next venture."



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.