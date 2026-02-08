Remembering Bill Martin: 3 decades of Richmond history at The Valentine

RICHMOND, Va. — The Valentine Museum hosted a special open house Saturday in honor of Bill Martin, the beloved executive director who dedicated more than three decades to preserving Richmond's history.

Martin, who died after being hit by a driver in December, leaves behind a legacy that transformed The Valentine into a community cornerstone since he joined the museum in 1994.

"He really turned The Valentine into a community resource. Everything that we do is with a goal of be of use to the region," said Meg Hughes, the museum's acting director.

WTVR John Washington

Friends and colleagues gathered to remember Martin's passion for Richmond's history, particularly his ability to find significance in seemingly ordinary artifacts. One example was his decision to preserve a barber's chair that belonged to John Washington's grandfather.

"Being a part of history, in general, is exciting in general. Knowing that my family is a part of the rich history that Richmond has to offer," Washington said.

"This is where his heart is," said Libby McNamee, author and speaker, reflecting on Martin's tenure at the museum. "His legacy continues in his heart still beats here."

WTVR Martha Merritt

Martin's impact extended beyond museum walls. University of Richmond Dean of Global Engagement Martha Merritt described how Martin helped newcomers discover the city.

"Bill took me in. He told me his Richmond, he helped me find my Richmond," Merritt said. "And ever since, I've had droves of visitors from all over the world, and they leave with a special understanding of the city that's my adopted home."

The loss of Martin represents more than the death of one person, according to Virginia McDonald, a friend of Martin's.

"When an older man dies — I say, old people, period — a library burns," McDonald said. "When we lost Bill, we lost institutes and colleges all in one person."

WTVR Bill Martin

The celebration included donations in Martin's memory, including a piece produced in Richmond in 1824 that Bill Cole donated to The Valentine.

Hundreds of letters lining the basement of The Valentine testify to Martin's impact on the community. For those who knew him, his message was clear.

"Bill was an example for all of us," Merritt said. "If you have work you care about, if you have a passion you care about, if you have a hobby you care about, live it, indulge it. He was in the thick of life at 71... and that's an example for all of us."

