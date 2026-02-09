Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival draws crowds despite bitter cold temperatures

Event director says festival promotes local businesses while featuring beautiful historic space for social activity
RICHMOND, Va. — The 4th annual Richmond Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival drew crowds on Saturday to Main Street Station.

While many indulged in spiked hot chocolate, the event also offered boozy milkshakes, candy cocktails and slushies. The festival featured various treats such as cupcakes, cookies, cakes and candy.

Event Director Meredith Rebar said the day helps support local businesses looking to display their creative treats.

"This event is important for a number of reasons. So it helps to promote local businesses. So we have over 100 different local businesses as well as we're a local business, so win-win," Rebar said. "It's featuring this beautiful historic space and then also it's just a fun social activity."

The festival offered guests the chance to sample over 50 different whiskeys.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

