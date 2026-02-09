Richmond Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival draws crowds despite bitter cold temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. — The 4th annual Richmond Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival drew crowds on Saturday to Main Street Station.

While many indulged in spiked hot chocolate, the event also offered boozy milkshakes, candy cocktails and slushies. The festival featured various treats such as cupcakes, cookies, cakes and candy.

Event Director Meredith Rebar said the day helps support local businesses looking to display their creative treats.

"This event is important for a number of reasons. So it helps to promote local businesses. So we have over 100 different local businesses as well as we're a local business, so win-win," Rebar said. "It's featuring this beautiful historic space and then also it's just a fun social activity."

The festival offered guests the chance to sample over 50 different whiskeys.



