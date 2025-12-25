RICHMOND, Va. — Bridging RVA served up thousands of free meals at the organization's 11th annual Community Christmas Day dinner on Thursday.

The organization transformed Congregation Beth Ahabah's Fellowship Hall into a sit-down restaurant, serving guests with the help of hundreds of volunteers.

"This year we have engaged over 300 volunteers to pull this off," said Lee Ann Sawyer, executive director of Bridging RVA. "The hands and feet on the ground started last week with the preparations. So today, as of today, we'll have about 124 volunteers that have left their homes and came with us on Christmas Day to spend time serving their community, which is just amazing."

In addition to over 1000 served at Congregation Beth Ahabah, Bridging RVA also delivered over 1800 meals on Christmas.

Watch the full video report by CBS 6 photojournalist Cole Pearson in the player below.

Bridging RVA provides thousands of free meals at annual Christmas dinner

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.