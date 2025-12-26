Man hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was hit and killed while walking on Hull Street Road in Richmond Thursday evening, according to Richmond Police.

The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road. Officers were called around 7 p.m. and found a man down and unresponsive in the roadway.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to police, the man was hit while he was walking in the center of Hull Street Road, not in a crosswalk.

The driver remained on scene.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Sergeant V. Griffith-Matko at (804) 646-1718 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

