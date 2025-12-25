Christmas Eve bike ride in Richmond brings community together

RICHMOND, Va. — For anyone who may not feel full of Christmas spirit, a local cycling group wanted to make sure no one had to spend their holiday alone.

"Bike Monday Bros" organized a special Christmas Eve bike ride Wednesday evening, continuing their mission of building community through cycling.

The group started eight years ago as just friends getting together. Three years later, during the pandemic, they launched a unity community ride that has since welcomed people of all ages and riding abilities for weekly rides.

"Christmas Eve is here, so it's like, you know, I know that people are going to be, there's some people that are just going to have a lonely night. There's going to be people who don't have anywhere to go or anything to do. So I was like, OK, how about helping people out and give them something to do," Keith Ramsey said.

Ramsey founded "Bike Monday Bros" and explained his motivation for the holiday ride.

"I just wanted to have somewhere for someone to go if they needed it," Ramsey said.

If you want to join "Bike Monday Bros" for some camaraderie, they usually meet every Monday of the year.

