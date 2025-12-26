Scott's Addition parking enforcement returns in 2026

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond announced this month that parking enforcement will return to Scott's Addition neighborhood in January, marking the end of a pandemic-era suspension that began in 2020.

"The change reflects a community-driven decision by the Greater Scott's Addition Association (GSAA) Board, which voted on August 5, 2025, to reinstate and refine parking enforcement to better serve the neighborhood's rapid growth and evolving needs," a city spokesperson said.

Parking enforcement in Scott's Addition was suspended in 2020 as more people worked from home during the pandemic.

WTVR

"Since then, the neighborhood has seen substantial development-including new housing, expanding businesses, and a dramatic increase in daily activity-placing new pressure on limited on-street parking," the city's statement continued.

Under the updated plan, most residential blocks in Scott's Addition will continue to offer free and unlimited parking. But some parking spots in "high-demand commercial corridors" will turn into timed-parking zones.

The city said the goal of the timed-spots is to improve turnover and access for more people..

Click here to see where the timed-parking will be implemented.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.