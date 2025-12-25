It's Christmas in the 60s. Then major cold snap arrives.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some showers will track through the area Christmas morning. Clouds will break a bit in the afternoon as conditions improve. It will be another mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight's temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees, staying just above freezing for Richmond with partly cloudy skies.

Colder weather returns for Friday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s as a frontal system moves through the region. A few spotty showers are possible, with the best chance north of I-64. A few flakes or sleet pellets could mix in as temperatures drop significantly.

Temperatures will continue to drop Friday night as the cold front settles over the area, with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Much of the weekend will be dry, but a passing shower cannot be ruled out, mostly north of Richmond. Highs will be in the lower 50s, providing more comfortable conditions compared to Friday's chill.

Saturday looks particularly pleasant with clearing skies and possible sunshine.

There will be a few showers Monday morning as a cold front passes through the region. After highs near 60 degrees, temperatures will fall during the day, and winds will increase significantly as Arctic air begins moving into central Virginia.

