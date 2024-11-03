Man killed was found on floor of Richmond home, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a home on Richmond's East End Saturday evening.

Police were called just before 5:55 p.m. to the 1200 block of Nelson Street, in the Fulton Hill neighborhood, for the report of a person shot, according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male, inside of a residence down on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound," Hoonsan said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause and manner of death.

"Detectives are not currently looking for anyone else in this incident," police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

