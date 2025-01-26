Man critically injured in shooting at Southside motel

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured at a motel on Richmond's Southside on Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Greshamwood Place near Midlothian Turnpike.

Sources said the man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes detectives were on the scene investigating the incident, Burkett said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.



📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube