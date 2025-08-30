Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in Richmond neighborhood had gunshot wound, police say

Sussex Street Murder
RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a neighborhood on Richmond's East End on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Sussex Street in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood for a report of a person down just after 8:50 a.m., according to Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," Hoonsan said.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
