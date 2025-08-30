RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a neighborhood on Richmond's East End on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Sussex Street in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood for a report of a person down just after 8:50 a.m., according to Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in Richmond neighborhood had gunshot wound, police say

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," Hoonsan said.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

