Driver crashes into Fairfield Middle School, no injuries

RICHMOND, Va. — Fairfield Middle School alerted families to a crash at the school, Thursday morning.

According to the school, no students or staff were hurt, and classes will continue as normal. They believe a driver had a medical emergency and drove into the small gym.

The school is on Nine Mile Road, in between Windsor Place and Highland Springs.

The school sent this message, via ParentSquare:

"I’m reaching out to let you know about a car accident that occurred this morning on our campus. All students and staff are safe, but a driver of a vehicle suffered a medical emergency and their vehicle ran into the small gym. EMS and Henrico Police responded to the scene.

We ask that you join us in sending healing thoughts for the driver’s well-being. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of Fairfield Middle School. We are continuing on our normal schedule today."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

