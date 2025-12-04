Richmond cat cafe The Purrfect Bean temporarily closed after kitty turns water on, floods building

RICHMOND, Va. — A kitten up for adoption is adding on to the existing list of mischievous animals in Central Virginia this week.

Roller, a 5-month-old, male, black and white kitten who resides at The Purrfect Bean cat cafe, turned the water on and flooded the building. The Purrfect Bean will be closed as repairs are completed.

WTVR courtesy of Purring Hearts VA

"We will have to redo the entire flooring and bathroom in the cat lounge, along with the ceilings and walls in our cafe area. We still have to determine the damage to our equipment which could extend our closure even more if we need to replace things like our espresso machine and grinder," the cafe said in a social media post.

At this time, The Purrfect Bean anticipates being closed for at least the rest of the year.

A fundraiser will be held Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. in Byrd Park. The pay-what-you-can pop-up event will be hosted by The Exit Plan matcha cart and Alex, whose leftover tiramisu turned into a TikTok sensation.

The fundraiser will feature a limited The Purrfect Bean and The Exit Plan menu collab, with free tiramisu served by Alex.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been set up to help. Click here to donate.

"We are beyond grateful to be in a city that is built on community. The love and support truly means the world to us," The Purrfect Bean said on Facebook.

Roller is available for adoption through Purring Hearts VA. Click here to learn more about him and for a list of other adoptable cats.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube