Raccoon found passed out in bathroom of Virginia ABC Store after breaking in, ransacking shelves

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A raccoon was found passed out in the bathroom of the Virginia ABC Store in Ashland after breaking in and ransacking shelves, according to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter.

Hanover Animal Protection Officer Martin responded to the call and found the raccoon asleep in the bathroom.

Photos shared on social media show multiple broken bottles, alcohol all over the floor of the store and the raccoon sleeping near the toilet.

"Officer Martin safely secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning," Hanover Animal Protection said.

The raccoon was released safely back into the wild after a few hours of sleep and showing no signs of injury.

"A big shout-out to Officer Martin for handling this chaotic scene with professionalism and good humor. Just another day in the life at Hanover Animal Protection!"

