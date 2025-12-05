Commonwealth Autism hosts 'Day of Giving' to support inclusive employment

RICHMOND, Va. — This Saturday, December 6, Commonwealth Autism is inviting the community to join a heartwarming and purpose-driven holiday celebration during their annual Day of Giving event at Good Foods Grocery, located at 3062 Stony Point Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Part of the nonprofit’s “Seeds to Success” End-of-Year Campaign, the Day of Giving brings together families, community partners, and supporters to raise vital funds for programs that provide life-changing services to autistic and neurodivergent individuals across Virginia.

Commonwealth Autism

Throughout the day, shoppers at Good Foods Grocery can make donations directly at checkout to support Commonwealth Autism’s mission. Special signage and a colorful donation tree will proudly display the names of donors. Giving comes with perks: for a $5 donation, shoppers receive a plantable seed packet, symbolizing growth and empowerment. A $15 gift comes with a natural canvas “Keep It Natural” tote.

Commonwealth Autism

All donations are matched dollar-for-dollar thanks to a generous grant from The Cabell Foundation, effectively doubling every gift made during the campaign.

“Every dollar raised directly supports programs that help autistic and neurodivergent individuals build independence, confidence, and career pathways,” said D’Ivonne Holman, Director of Development and Advocacy at Commonwealth Autism. “It fuels services like job training, family support, and our statewide work strengthening systems of care.”

The event specifically supports the organization’s Career Readiness & Employment Program, which offers workforce training and job placement for individuals with autism. A shining example of that partnership can be found right at Good Foods Grocery, where program graduates and interns are gaining meaningful employment and building bright futures.

Commonwealth Autism

“One thing that I’ve noticed amongst all of our impact stories is the confidence and sense of independence that has been built as a result of going through our programs,” Holman said. “It’s really great to walk into Good Foods Grocery and see so many of our clients who have been employed there, our interns who are currently working there and learning some really valuable life and employment skills. I know that it’s making lasting changes for them in the future.”

It costs approximately $8,800 to support one client through the Career Readiness Program, making events like this essential to the nonprofit’s success.

While fundraising is the focus, the event is designed to be festive and family-friendly. Attendees can enjoy:



Hot chocolate and live music

A ride on the RVA Express Train

Photos with the Grinch

Local vendor booths, including Fuzzy Coffee and Shop Street Soaps

Commonwealth Autism

Don’t let the cold keep you away—many of the activities will take place indoors at Good Foods Grocery, with warm drinks and warm hearts ready to welcome you.

If you’re unable to attend in person, you can still support the cause by donating online at: givebutter.com/Seeds2success

Commonwealth Autism’s partnership with Good Foods Grocery is just one example of how local businesses can champion inclusion and community impact. Holman also gave a shout-out to their new neighbors at The Granite Grill, who donated to the campaign during their soft opening celebration.

With a fundraising goal of $25,000, Commonwealth Autism is calling on everyone to play a role—whether it’s through donations, spreading the word, or simply stopping by for some hot cocoa and a smile.

