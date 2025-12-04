Virginia Democrats to hold firehouse primary on Sunday for Senate District 15

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats will hold a firehouse primary on Sunday to choose their candidate for a state Senate seat that will soon be vacated by Lieutenant Governor-elect Ghazala Hashmi.

The primary for the Senate District 15 seat, which represents parts of South Richmond and Chesterfield County, will take place December 7.

Among the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are current state delegates Mike Jones and Debra Gardner.

Hashmi will vacate the Senate seat when she assumes the role of Virginia's lieutenant governor next month.

Interested candidates must submit a filing fee, along with a copy of their Certificate of Candidate Qualification and Statement of Economic Interest, to the SD-15 Nominating Committee by 9 a.m. on December 5. Nominating Committee Chair Caroline Emmons can provide more information via email.

Voting in the firehouse primary will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at three locations:

Thomas Dale High School West Campus, 3900 West Hundred Road, Chester



Manchester Middle School, 7401 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield



Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 East Belt Boulevard, Richmond

The winner of the firehouse primary will advance to the special general election against candidates from other parties on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

