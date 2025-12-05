Winter Weather Advisory: Morning snow

RICHMOND, Va. -- A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire CBS 6 viewing area today.

Periods of steadier snow early this morning will turn more scattered by mid to late morning.

Some scattered flurries and snow showers will be possible into early afternoon. Final snowfall accumulations for many areas will fall in the 1 to 3 inch range, but there will be some localized 4 inch totals.

As the snow ends, there may be a period of fog with some light rain or some freezing drizzle during the afternoon, and this could put a light glaze of ice on top of the snow.

Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 30s, with many areas staying near or below freezing the first half of day.

Lows tonight will be 25-30, allowing any untreated surfaces to be icy.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Saturday morning will be in the 30s, and winds will be fairly light. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will have intervals of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A weak system could bring a few rain or snow showers Sunday night, but nothing significant is expected.

Monday will be cold with highs in the 30s, and lows Monday night into the teens and lower 20s.

Highs will warm back to around 50 by Thursday.

