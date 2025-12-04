Virginia Snow: Virginia schools close ahead of winter blast

RICHMOND, Va. — Numerous Virginia school systems have closed for Friday, December 4, due to forecasted winter weather. Richmond, Henrico County, and Hanover County schools are among the larger school systems that cancelled classes for Friday. Click here for an updated list of Virginia cancellations and delays.

A storm system will spread snow into the region overnight into Friday morning. Some accumulation will occur by daybreak, with snow continuing in the morning. The main batch of snow will taper off during the mid to late morning. Some scattered flurries and snow showers will be possible into early afternoon. Final snowfall accumulations for many areas will fall in the 1 to 3 inch range, but some localized 4 inch totals are possible. Click here for an updated winter weather forecast.

Snow moving in tonight

Drivers can expect to see an increase in maintenance crews prepping interstates, primary and busier secondary routes as Central Virginia readies of the first snow of the season on Friday.

"Crews and contractors have been pretreating major roadways with a brine solution to help prevent a bond from forming between pavement and snow or ice," officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation's Fredericksburg District said Thursday. "As precipitation begins overnight and continues into Friday, crews will patrol and treat state-maintained roads with salt and sand. Into the evening hours, crews will treat for potential refreeze of wet pavement as snow and ice melt during the day. Be sure to give crews space to work."

