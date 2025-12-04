Richmonders getting ready for snow in Friday forecast: 'Snow days bring joy'

RICHMOND, Va. — As Richmond prepares for Friday's winter weather, a Patterson Avenue wreath maker who has been crafting holiday decorations for decades is sharing his snow preparation tips while continuing a cherished family tradition.

Thomas Adkins has been making wreaths along Patterson Avenue for years, carrying on a skill his grandfather taught him as a teenager. With nearly a million wreaths created over his career, Adkins knows how to prepare for winter weather.

"I'm a winter baby, so that winter don't bother me," Adkins said.

While adding holly berries to his latest creation, Adkins emphasized the importance of vehicle preparation ahead of the predicted one to four inches of snow.

"That's the main thing. Tires are the main thing," he said. "Make sure you got your antifreeze and your cooling for your windshield wash and all that."

His wreath-making brings him joy during the holiday season, especially as winter approaches.

"I feel like happiness, because I try to put as much energy, good energy, towards doing what I do in this world," Adkins said. "The best things I love putting in them is holly berries. Really brings them — it wakes them up."

Meanwhile, nearby Pleasants Hardware has seen a steady rush of customers picking up last-minute winter supplies. Clare Trow, a retired school employee, stopped by to grab salt after already securing shovels at home.

"I love it. I'm a retired school employee so snow days bring joy! Always," Trow said.

Larger scale preparations have been underway since Wednesday, with Virginia Department of Transportation crews applying brine solution to major roadways.

"We want to get out ahead of time when we start seeing the temperatures are dropping," said Sara Shepherd, VDOT spokesperson.

Shepherd said crews will focus on clearing main roads first to ensure emergency vehicles have clear routes. She encouraged people to avoid driving if possible, but if they must travel, to wear seatbelts and drive slower than normal.

"Remember that bridges, overpasses and ramps tend to freeze first. And if you see any shaded areas, or if you're aware of those of the roadway where there's going to be trees covering the road, that there might be more slick areas," Shepherd said.

Back on Patterson Avenue, Adkins continues his holiday tradition while keeping a practical perspective on the approaching weather.

"I like little snow. I'm old. I seen snow way more than y'all got there. They might look pretty, but it's dangerous," he said.

