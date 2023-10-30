Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man killed, woman hurt in shooting at Richmond apartments, police say

The shooting happened at the Lafayette apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Oct. 29
Richmond Police Crime Police Tape Night
Posted at 11:48 PM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 23:55:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed and a woman suffered a minor injury in a shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside Sunday night, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road just after 9 p.m. for a report of a person shot, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male and an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," Mercante wrote.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, officials said.

The woman refused treatment at the scene, according to Mercante.

The shooting happened at the Lafayette apartments, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Mercante said detectives with Major Crimes are investigating.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

The story behind this art display in Richmond park: 'Has anyone slept?' One more day of warmth before a dramatic change for Halloween Pop-up paradise for shoppers moves into former JC Penney at Regency Mall Richmond juice bar owner: 'A little bit of help will change everything' A very warm weekend, some record highs possible Weekend in-person early voting in Virginia begins Saturday Casino backers host free concert and party at Richmond polling location Youngkin: 3,400 voters removed from rolls in error nearly all now reinstated Police plan to stop a lot of drivers in Richmond on Friday night Fall Fest returns to Scott’s Addition: ‘This is for the city’

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone