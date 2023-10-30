Man killed, woman hurt in shooting at Richmond apartments, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed and a woman suffered a minor injury in a shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside Sunday night, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road just after 9 p.m. for a report of a person shot, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male and an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," Mercante wrote.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, officials said.

The woman refused treatment at the scene, according to Mercante.

The shooting happened at the Lafayette apartments, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Mercante said detectives with Major Crimes are investigating.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.