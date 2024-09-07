Watch Now
Man killed on Richmond's Southside was found lying on the ground, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police said a man was killed on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a shooting just after 12:40 a.m., according to Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Hoonsan said.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene," Hoonsan said. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley at 804-646-4314 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

