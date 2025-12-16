Salvation Army unveils Christmas Center filled with coats, gifts for local families

RICHMOND, Va. — The Salvation Army's Christmas Center at Stony Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, marking the kickoff of their holiday assistance program.

Puritan Cleaners is preparing to distribute thousands of donated and cleaned coats to local families as part of this year's "Coats for Kids" drive. The initiative has expanded significantly this year, reaching over 30 elementary schools where young children learned about giving back to their community.

More than 14,000 coats sorted for Central Virginia families in need

"This has been fantastic this year. We actually visited over 30 schools where young elementary school children learned how to give. They brought their coat from the year before. They found out how to help their young community and children that didn't have coats and how they could help them," said Gary Glover, President of Puritan Cleaners. "So it was just joyful to watch that process come about."

The Christmas Center is now filled with coats and Angel Tree gifts to help community members through the holiday season. Coat distribution will begin Tuesday.

