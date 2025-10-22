Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man in motorized wheelchair killed after being hit by car on Midlothian Turnpike, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man in a motorized wheelchair was killed after being hit by a car on Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Richmond Police said officers were called to the 6900 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 4:55 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Officers found a man lying in the road who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the victim was hit by the driver of a sedan, who remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, officials said.

"The victim was operating a motorized wheelchair in the roadway at the time of the incident," police said.

There is no word yet on whether charges will be filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator T. Harrell at 804-646-5292 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

