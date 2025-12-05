10-year-old can't wait to see Clifford as Christmas parade makes historic hospital stop

RICHMOND, Va. — A holiday tradition Richmonders have watched for more than four decades is getting a heartwarming addition this year.

The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday at 10:15 a.m., and while the march down Broad Street will be packed with many of the well-known floats and performers, this year's route is extending to include an extra special place.

Kids like 10-year-old Carter will get to enjoy the giant balloons as the parade goes past the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU for the first time ever, being led by a grand marshal chosen by the kids at the hospital.

"Have you told Shannon what you get to do this Saturday?" Carter was asked.

"I get to do the parade," he replied excitedly.

WTVR Carter Shanko

"We're gonna see Clifford the Big Red Dog, and he's gonna be giant," Carter said.

It's a move Carter's mom, Nikki Shanko, says is "such a huge thing" for all the patients like her son who can't be outside around lots of people because of their illness.

"So keeping him healthy and safe is very difficult, hence why we spend a lot of holiday time inpatient," Shanko said."Just to be able to see and hear is so rejuvenating to the families, to the kids."

WTVR 2025 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

Shanko says she looks forward to all the smiling faces the Christmas parade and its bonus stop will bring.

"Being able to have such an incredible place to come and watch, and then to be able to be inpatient and be able to experience it too... even if it's five minutes, it's well worth it," she said. "He's just so excited."

