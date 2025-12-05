Richmond families flock to Forest Hill Park for first snow day sledding

RICHMOND, Va. — Families across Richmond made the most of the first snow day of the season Friday, flocking to Forest Hill Park for sledding and snow play while authorities urged caution on area roadways.

The 2 to 3 inches of snow that blanketed the park and much of Virginia resulted from an arctic cold front that moved through the commonwealth over the past 48 hours, creating the first snow event of the holiday season.

Dozens of parents and children took advantage of the unexpected day off, with many families walking to Forest Hill Park to avoid potentially hazardous driving conditions.

"It's just a good opportunity with all of these people and it's the first snow of the year so we were really excited to get out and play," said Dustin Delong, who spent the snow day with his daughter Austin.

Six-year-old Austin had her own theory about what caused Friday's snowfall.

"I got an ice cube and put it in the toilet and flushed it and then it made snow," Austin said.

She wasn't alone in her snow-making efforts. Several other children shared similar methods for ensuring a snow day.

"I always put ice in the toilet just for a little more ice to come," one child said.

"I was the first one to flush all the ice down the toilet," another added.

Parents confirmed their children's creative approaches to snow day preparation, with some mentioning additional rituals like putting spoons under pillows, wearing pajamas inside out, and performing snow dances.

"He put a spoon under the pillow and flushed ice down the toilet so that was his birthday wish for a snow day and he made it happen," one mother said.

While families enjoyed the winter weather at the park, safety remained a concern on area roadways. By 11 a.m. Friday, Virginia State Police had already responded to nearly 150 crashes statewide as snow continued to fall.

The commonwealth remained under a winter weather advisory through Friday evening, prompting VDOT to deploy sand trucks on major roadways to improve driving conditions. Richmond International Airport also implemented deicing measures to ensure traveler safety.

Many families at Forest Hill Park chose to walk to their destination rather than drive, avoiding potential road hazards while still enjoying the snow.

"It looks like everything is melting down a little bit better so it's probably still important to be safe, but I think they're looking OK," Delong said about road conditions.

The snow provided a perfect opportunity for sledding down the park's hills, with children and some adults taking turns racing down the slopes amid laughter and excitement.

