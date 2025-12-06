No charges will be filed after woman shot by security outside Shockoe Bottom bar

Warning: This story contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

RICHMOND, Va. — No charges will be filed after a security guard of a Shockoe Bottom bar shot a woman who pointed a gun at him outside the establishment.

Jordan Williams, a security guard and soon-to-be father of four, was working at the Stadium Club in Shockoe Bottom around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 when the incident occurred. Williams said the woman had been asked to leave the bar following a dispute — which he said was over a missing cell phone and a plate of chicken — but returned minutes later armed with a gun.

"It's crazy to think, even in a situation like that," Williams said. "Over a phone, over food, at two o'clock in the morning, on Thanksgiving. You decide, you thought it would be a good idea for you to walk back to your car, get a firearm, and come back and solve problems that way. Without saying a word, you just raised your gun. What did you think was going to happen? It was beyond reckless."

Surveillance video shows the woman stumbling and zigzagging toward the Stadium Club. Williams said he was on high alert when he spotted her.

Jordan Williams

"She got to the bar that's adjacent to us and at that point I could positively identify that it's the same girl we had a problem with a minute ago, and I could positively identify that she had a firearm in her hand," Williams said. "So I drew my firearm at that time and had her at gunpoint and said, 'Hey, what are you doing? Stop moving. What are you doing? Put that s— up.' And at that time, she took a couple more steps, turned to the side and raised her gun."

Williams fired four rounds at the woman. Sources said a total of five casings were recovered from the scene. The woman fell to the sidewalk, and police and Williams administered aid until she was rushed to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

"It's nights like this where it's Thanksgiving and there's family in town, and you're inside enjoying a concert and bullets start flying outside," Williams said. "I'm glad I was there to stop the bullets from flying."

A week later, Williams received an update from investigators. He said a detective told him the Commonwealth Attorney's office determined the shooting was justified self-defense and that neither Williams or the woman would face charges.

Crime Insider sources said they don't believe the woman will ever be charged because she's reportedly paralyzed from the incident. Richmond's Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin said she can't confirm if the woman will face charges.

However, Williams said hearing the woman won't be charged after she recovers is problematic for everyone who visits Shockoe Bottom.

"You gotta do the right thing," Williams said. "If y'all want changes, it stops from situation like this, from people like this who do things like this. It doesn't have to be some guy who's a gang member who lives in one of the worst neighborhoods or fits the picture, it could be a 100 pound female who's five foot tall and too drunk at 2 a.m. who owns a firearm and doesn't know how to use it in the right way."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.