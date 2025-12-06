Winter Weather Advisory this morning, icy roads possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A winter weather advisory remains in effect for much of central Virginia until 8 a.m. Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog will make untreated surfaces icy.

Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will be in the 30s, and winds will be fairly light.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

More fog and freezing drizzle are possible tonight.

Sunday will have intervals of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A weak system could bring a few rain or snow showers Monday morning, but nothing significant is expected.

Monday will be cold with highs in the 30s, and lows Monday night into the teens and lower 20s.

Highs will warm back to around 50 by Thursday.

