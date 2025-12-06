Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
29  WX Alerts
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Winter Weather Advisory this morning, icy roads possible

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- A winter weather advisory remains in effect for much of central Virginia until 8 a.m. Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog will make untreated surfaces icy.

Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will be in the 30s, and winds will be fairly light.

parade.png

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

More fog and freezing drizzle are possible tonight.

Sunday will have intervals of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A weak system could bring a few rain or snow showers Monday morning, but nothing significant is expected.

Monday will be cold with highs in the 30s, and lows Monday night into the teens and lower 20s.

Highs will warm back to around 50 by Thursday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-Snowy-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone