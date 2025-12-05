All lanes closed on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 south, near the Broad Street exit at mile marker 74.8, due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 75/I-64 east and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Images from the scene show what appears to be a jackknifed tractor-trailer truck blocked all lanes.

VDOT

Virginia State Police have not yet released information about the crash.

Winter weather was moving through Central Virginia at the time of the crash and much of the area is under a winter weather advisory through Friday evening.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.