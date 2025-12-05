🎄Watch the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on CBS 6 and CBS 6 Streaming App at 10 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — There are several ways to watch the 42nd annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade, which will pass by the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU for the first time.

WTVR CBS 6 broadcast the parade, which steps off Saturday at 10:15 a.m from the Science Museum of Virginia, on TV and on the CBS 6 Streaming App. (Just search “WTVR Richmond” in your app store for our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV channels.) It will also be streamed on the WTVR CBS 6 YouTube channel.

Parade coverage will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9-11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

This year's parade theme is "Spreading Christmas Joy” and Clifford the Big Red Dog was selected as the Grand Marshal by patients at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

“We are thrilled to welcome Clifford as this year’s Grand Marshal,” Parade Director Tara Daudani said. “Clifford’s message of kindness, friendship, and care for his community perfectly reflects our goal of spreading joy—especially to children and families who need it most. We can’t wait for the moment Clifford and his friends wave to the kids at CHoR as the parade reaches them.”

Clifford will be joined by his PBS KIDS friends, including Rosie from "Rosie’s Rules," Lyla from "Lyla in the Loop," Lily from "Weather Hunters" and "Super Why."

The updated parade route begins as normal at the Science Museum of Virginia, travels down Broad Street, then shifts to 10th Street to pass by the hospital so patients, families and staff can watch.

This year’s parade lineup also features Legendary Santa, colorful balloons, marching bands, dance troupes and much more.

The tradition, which is free and open to the public, attracts tens of thousands of people from across the state and thousands more tune in for the TV and online broadcasts.